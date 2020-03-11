Features

The best gadget deals on Amazon this week

On the hunt for a tech steal? Here are the best gadget deals on Amazon right now.
by 

At Stuff HQ, we know a lot about gadgets... It’s kind of in our DNA. 

From the duds you should avoid to the absolute crème de la tech – the best items worth your hard-earned money and the best prices to get them for, we’ve got the expertise to make sure you’re not wasting your wages. 

So, what happens when we set these brains free on the vast ocean that is Amazon? Well, you get our recommendations of the best gadget deals every single week! Take a look below. 

Amazon Devices and services

Of course, it would be daft of us to not note that Amazon is almost always heavily discounting their own gadgets and services. This week, you can save big on the following. 

Echo Show 5 - £49.99 (save £30) 

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Remote - £29.99 (save £10) 

Fire TV Stick 4k - £34.99 (save £15) 

Fire TV Cube - £89.99 (save £20) 

Try 90 days free Amazon Music HD – high quality, lossless audio 

ASUS Zenbook UX333

Found peeking out from the refurbished section, this absolute monster of a portable comes packed with a core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. And for a short time only, you can get £160 off the price. 

Razer Blade Stealth 13

Maybe the Zenbook doesn’t pack enough power for you? Maybe you’re on the hunt for something that could run your favourite games at up to 120FPS... Razer have you covered with their laptop – coming with 16GB RAM and a full-force NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.  

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

We ruddy love Sony’s massive noise cancelling wireless cans for their impeccable audio quality. And with over £70 knocked off the price, they just got so much better. 

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB)

Whether you love Apple for it or not, they have single-handedly defined the entire tablet market, and their latest model is no different. This super slim gorgeous blend of metal and glass is a window to your content like no smartphone could ever match. And now you can save nearly 20 quid on a new model. 

WD 1TB My Passport SSD

The common tactic amongst most laptop owners is to not waste your money on increasing the internal storage and just buy an external hard drive. Most of them suck, due to them being HDD that fail at the slightest tap, which is why we always recommend SSD, and WD have the best option. 

