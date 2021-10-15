Echo Show 2021: which Amazon smart display is best for you?

So you’ve decided to invite Amazon’s smart assistant into your home? How hospitable. Now it’s time to decide where she’s going to live.

You could, for example, stick a screenless Echo speaker on your shelf, if all you need is audio support. But if you’re after visual aids, video calls and very easy touchscreen controls, it’s an Echo Show you need. And with three styles and four sizes to choose from, you’ll need more than a measuring tape to make your pick.

Luckily, we’ve done some digging to help you decide. From features to speakers, the buying guide below sets out everything you need to know about each device in Amazon’s Echo Show line-up. Whether you want an AI sous chef for the kitchen counter or a home hub to keep the family from falling apart, there’s an Echo Show for you. And this list will help you find it.