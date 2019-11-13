The Best early Black Friday phone deals

It’s November, which means one thing... Black Friday is looming over us all – like the mothership from Independence Day, but instead of firing down death and destruction upon the world, it fires amazing gadget deals right into our eyes.
Yes that metaphor went a little off the rails there, but it just demonstrates how excited here Stuff HQ gets for the truckload of special phone offers we can get our mitts on.
But this time there’s one difference. Turns out Black Friday is not just one day or one week anymore, as many companies have pulled the trigger early and dropped some amazing deals right now.
If you’re in the market for a new phone, there’s no need to wait a second longer. Here are the best deals worth your hard-earned money.
Where are these sales happening?
Keep checking back here, as we will be updating this piece with more and more pre-Black Friday phone deals. Sales have kicked off at the following places:
iPhone 11 – take a bite of the apple for less
You thought the 5-star iPhone 11 couldn’t get any better? You thought wrong.
Get one right now on O2 (one of the UK’s best networks) with 30GB data and unlimited everything else for just £33 a month. So long as you can cover £185 upfront, which chances are many of you have been saving up for Black Friday, so that’s not a problem!
- 30GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Access to O2 Priority
Total cost of ownership: £977
Get yours here for just £33 per month with £185 upfront cost.
Or if you’d rather not cough up a hefty upfront chunk and would love just a massive wedge of data, EE has you covered with a whopping £75GB data.
- 75GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- EU roaming
- Three months free BT sport and free Apple Music for six months
Total cost of ownership: £1003
Get yours here for just £41 per month with £19 upfront cost.
Samsung Galaxy S10 – big phone. Small price
Cast your mind back to April, and you’ll remember just how much we loved Samsung’s Galaxy S10.
From the insanely gorgeous display and beautifully colourful camera, to the zippy Exynos processor and stacked feature set, there’s a lot to adore here... Well add one more thing to that – the fact it’s insanely cheap on the run up to Black Friday.
- 45GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Access to O2 priority
Total cost of ownership: £965
Get yours here for just £35 per month with £125 upfront cost.
That’s all fair and good if you want to be on O2, but Three have soared into the lead with this bombshell of a deal.
- 100GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Global roaming
Total cost of ownership: £696 (with £360 cashback applied)
Get yours here for just £29 per month with zero upfront cost (use the ‘Three’ filter to find it).
The best of the rest
The fun doesn’t stop at two of the biggest phones this year. Join us in the lightning round – a snappy tour through the remaining best pre-Black Friday phone deals you can get your hands on.
Oppo Reno 2
- 24GB data
- Unlimites minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £696
Get yours here for just £29 per month with zero upfront cost.
Nokia 6.2
- 24GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £408
Get yours here for just £17 per month with zero upfront cost.
Samsung Galaxy A40
- 2GB Data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £336
Get yours here on EE for just £14 per month with zero upfront cost.