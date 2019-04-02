Samsung Galaxy S10

Does the handset in front of you look familiar? It should: Samsung hasn't really messed with its Galaxy phone formula for four years now, improving and iterating but keeping the same basic design intact. And why wouldn't you - the S10 is gorgeous.

The polished metal frame sandwiched between two pieces of glass is undeniably classy. It's a little bit taller, a little bit wider than the outgoing S9 - but not so much you'll notice.

A 6.1in screen sounds big, but with a narrow aspect ratio, it's skinny enough to sit comfortably in one hand. The screen still subtly curves around the sides, and the bezels are even skinnier than last year's already impressive S9.

Samsung has achieved that with some camera cleverness, bypassing notches and just cutting a hole right through the display to make room for the single selfie cam. It sits in the top right corner, and is sure to be just as divisive as a notch would be, but spend a bit of time with the S10 and you quickly forget it's there.

Around back, a triple-lens camera array takes pride of place - but more on that below. What you won't find is a fingerprint sensor, because Samsung has buried it underneath the screen. It uses ultrasonic tech, rather than optical, which makes it a little more accurate but no faster.

Because it doesn't light up when you rest a digit on it, however, lining up perfectly can be a bit of a challenge. Focus on what's new and you might miss returning features that have become Samsung staples, like the microSD card slot for adding extra storage (should you fill the generous 128GB of on-board memory) and the 3.5mm headphone jack, which is something of a novelty in a world where other flagships are happy to follow Apple down the path of dongles and adaptors.

The controversial Bixby button also hangs around, but you can at least set it to open another app if you don't use Samsung's personal assistant.