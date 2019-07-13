Features

The Best Early Amazon Prime Deals of the Day - 13th July

One step closer to Prime Day - a truckload of early deals waiting for you!
In case you didn’t know (even though it seems like the entire internet is speaking about it), Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner!

And the big A are continuing to trickle out early deals that are well worth your hard earned money. Many of these will be lightning deals, which we will share once they get released on our Twitter.

Now, the deals that were available yesterday are still available right now. Check out that piece for more offers than what I have found below.

In the meantime, make sure you have yourself a Prime subscription and get involved with these early deals. Speaking of which…

 

Prime for £20 off!

I guess Amazon has seen eBay trying to crash the party with their £79 deals, and have chopped £20 off the price of prime! You can get it here for just £59.

That includes 1-day shipping and all the prime video (we've ranked the best exclusive shows), music and book subscriptions you want!

Get the offer here.

Services for cheap

And just as a quick reminder, the deals don’t just stop at the one off purchases. Amazon are also heavily discounting some of their own content services.

Get three free months of Kindle Unlimited

Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p

Sign up for Audible between 15-16th July and get £10 Amazon credit