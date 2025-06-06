Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / Nothing’s next product isn’t another smartphone – and it’s coming sooner than you think

NewsHeadphonesNothing
News

Nothing’s next product isn’t another smartphone – and it’s coming sooner than you think

We're going to see the first over-ear headphones from Nothing land in July, alongside the brand's newest smartphone – and I'm excited

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Nothing Headphones 1 Announcement
Via @getpeid on X

See-through gadget specialist Nothing announced that it’s about to release a brand new product that isn’t a smartphone – over-ear headphones. While the brand already offers multiple wireless earbud options, this would be the brands first attempt at larger cans.

The headphones, dubbed Headphone (1) are landing sooner than you’d expect. 1 July, to be precise. That’s the same day the much-anticipated Phone (3) is meant to arrive. The launch will happen in London, of course, where the fledgling brand is based. The event will also be live-streamed from 6pm BST/1pm ET, so you can watch along from home.

Announced on stage by Carl Pei at SXSW London, Nothing’s Headphones (1) were officially confirmed. But that’s about all we got. No features, no specs, no pictures of the cans – just a name and a date. As for pricing, we’d expect somewhere in the mid-range mark, since Nothing has departed from going super-budget. If I had to guess, I’d say they’ll be around the $199-$249 mark, since the Ear (2) buds launched for $149.

We scored the Nothing Ear (2) four stars out of five in our review. We noted that they “deliver the sound quality and noise cancelling we expect for the cash – after some tweaking – while improving on the original in all the right places.” And the more recent, budget-friendly Ear (a) buds scored a full five stars for their “colourful, cut-price take on Nothing’s usual formula that goes one better in a few key areas.” Given this track record, I expect good things from the upcoming over-ears.

Fortunately, there’s not long to wait. And we’ll bring you the latest news about Nothing’s headphones when they launch on 1 July.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around nine years now across the web and in print too. Connor has attended the biggest tech expos, including CES, MWC, and IFA – with contributions as a judge on panels at them. He's also been interviewed as a technology expert on TV and radio by national news outlets including France24. Connor has experience with most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he's a fan of gadgets of all sorts. Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup and venture capital scene, which puts him at the front of new and exciting tech - he is always on the lookout for innovative products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home