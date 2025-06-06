Nothing’s next product isn’t another smartphone – and it’s coming sooner than you think

See-through gadget specialist Nothing announced that it’s about to release a brand new product that isn’t a smartphone – over-ear headphones. While the brand already offers multiple wireless earbud options, this would be the brands first attempt at larger cans.

The headphones, dubbed Headphone (1) are landing sooner than you’d expect. 1 July, to be precise. That’s the same day the much-anticipated Phone (3) is meant to arrive. The launch will happen in London, of course, where the fledgling brand is based. The event will also be live-streamed from 6pm BST/1pm ET, so you can watch along from home.

Announced on stage by Carl Pei at SXSW London, Nothing’s Headphones (1) were officially confirmed. But that’s about all we got. No features, no specs, no pictures of the cans – just a name and a date. As for pricing, we’d expect somewhere in the mid-range mark, since Nothing has departed from going super-budget. If I had to guess, I’d say they’ll be around the $199-$249 mark, since the Ear (2) buds launched for $149.

We scored the Nothing Ear (2) four stars out of five in our review. We noted that they “deliver the sound quality and noise cancelling we expect for the cash – after some tweaking – while improving on the original in all the right places.” And the more recent, budget-friendly Ear (a) buds scored a full five stars for their “colourful, cut-price take on Nothing’s usual formula that goes one better in a few key areas.” Given this track record, I expect good things from the upcoming over-ears.

Fortunately, there’s not long to wait. And we’ll bring you the latest news about Nothing’s headphones when they launch on 1 July.