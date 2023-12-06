Best cordless screwdrivers 2023: for flatpacks and fixes

Like a best pressure washer, any of our best cordless screwdriver options make even the biggest tasks so much easier.

If you’ve ever built flatpack furniture with a normal screwdriver or worse, a tiny Allen key then you’ll be painfully aware of just how hard some jobs can be on your hands. Whether it’s putting together furniture or building your own PC, a cordless screwdriver is a brilliantly handy thing to have.

The improvements in battery technology have made a big difference to how well cordless screwdrivers work, and how small they can be: the giants that struggled with even slightly stiff screws are long gone, replaced by much more compact models with much more torque.

The kind of cordless screwdriver that’s best for you will depend on what you want to do with it. If like us you do the odd PC build and home repair then something small and easy to manoeuvre will be just the job; if you need more strength then you might want to consider something bigger and more powerful, or even a cordless drill that takes screw driving attachments.

The best cordless screwdriver you can buy today:

1. WORX WX240 Screwdriver Pen

This is a great one to have in the kitchen drawer for opening battery compartments, freeing toys from packaging and all the other little jobs that tend to pop up at home, and it’s also really useful for jobs such as building PCs. It comes with 10 accessories, there’s an LED bulb so you can see what you’re doing and the 300RPM speed with three different torque settings can cope with all your everyday tasks. It charges quickly over USB and it’s only slightly bigger than a manual screwdriver so you can stick it in your back pocket when you don’t need it immediately.

2. Bosch IXO

We’ve had one of these for years. Now in its sixth generation, Bosch’s IXO is a brilliant cordless driver for typical home tasks such as flatpack furniture. The trigger gives you great control over the speed, helping to prevent screw stripping or damage to materials, and it does so without reducing the power. You can also expand it with attachments (which are available separately) that turn it into a drill, a corkscrew and even a barbecue blower to make charcoal burn better. It also solves the problem that annoys us about our own IXO: the toggle switch for the screw direction is now on top so you won’t accidentally toggle it.

3. Makita LXT 18V Combo Drill with accessories

Go on a building site and you’ll see Makita drills. Makita makes lots of impressive and heavy-duty drill/drivers, and this particular version comes with 101 attachments that include lots of screwdriver bits as well as drill bits and hole saws. The drill itself is a two-speed model with 16 torque settings, all-metal gears for durability and an 18V battery, and it’s quiet too: 78dB(A). If you can’t find this specific bundle (it’s on Toolstation at the time of writing) there are lots of other Makita options. It’s overkill for assembling the odd IKEA bookshelf but it’s the perfect partner for bigger jobs.

4. WORX WX176

If you’re looking for a good 2-in-1 drill driver, this well-designed model is well worth considering. The Switchdriver, as Worx calls it, has two chucks: one for drilling and one for driving. Simply press a button and they rotate 180 degrees, so your drill becomes a driver or your driver becomes a drill. You can then use the twelve-speed motor to drill or drive and then switch again. That makes it a really good option for people who make things, and because the 20V battery is compatible with Worx’s other 20V power tools it’s pretty cost-effective too.

5. Bosch GO Professional Cordless Screwdriver

This one’s an Amazon exclusive: when you buy the Bosch GO it also comes with a 25-piece bit set. The Bosch works in two ways, either by pressing the button or by pressing it against the screw, and there’s an electronic brake that stops it instantly to reduce wear on bit and screw. It runs at up to 360rpm for speedy performance and you can choose from five different torque settings. It’s a good option for professional users such as electricians, and because it charges via USB you can charge it from pretty much anything: phone chargers, car adapters or anything else you can connect a USB cable to.

6. Makita DF001DW Screwdriver

It’s overkill for your kitchen but if you’re a pro user this is an excellent alternative to the Bosch GO, with a bendable grip that enables you to hold it pistol-style for better comfort. It’s good for 3 to 5 hours of sustained use, charges via Micro USB (an AC adapter comes with it) and comes with every conceivable kind of bit including hex, posidrive and torx screws as well as the more familiar Philips and flat head options. Just be aware that there’s no torque control or pressure-sensitive triggering, so it’s probably too strong for assembling MDF flat-packs.

7. Black & Decker 18V Cordless 2-Gear Combi Hammer Drill Power Tool with Kitbox

This rather aggressive-looking drill/driver from Black & Decker delivers up to 21,000RPM for hammer drilling and up to 1,400RPM for screw driving, with 10 torque settings and variable speed control. The 18V battery is compatible with all 18V Black & Decker power tools, enabling you to buy other tools battery-free to save money. It’s an excellent all-rounder and surprisingly powerful for its relatively small size and lightweight, feeling nicely balanced in the hand and powerful enough to cope with even fairly tough tasks. It’s a good one to have in the cupboard or toolbox at home.

8. Bosch Professional GSB Brushless Combi Drill Driver

Here’s another excellent option for big jobs or regular use, and you can buy it with or without a battery as it’s compatible with the same battery as Bosch’s other 18V power tools. It’s been designed to be as small and as lightweight as possible without sacrificing comfort or power, and it’s capable of drilling up to 13mm into masonry as well as driving screws. The precision clutch and kickback control make it easy and effective to use, and the full metal chuck and brushless motor are designed for durability. It’s an interesting alternative to larger drill/drivers for serious users.

