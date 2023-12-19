Best Christmas TV specials: plan your 2023 festivities

‘Tis the season for doing very little and watching (or streaming) a lot of television. You may already be planning to rewatch Lord of the Rings for the fiftieth time, but make sure to spare some time for a few Christmas specials.

This year, we’re being treated to a new Doctor Who adventure, a Peaky Blinders ballet, a few strongmen and much more. So sit back, relax, and plan your festive TV schedule with our picks of the best Christmas specials of 2023.

Doctor Who

Nothing evokes the true spirit of Christmas like watching the time lord go against armies of rolling robots, squid-like aliens, or dinosaurs roaming London. Sometimes, the Doctor Who Christmas special includes all of the above. While there will likely be many twists and turns, we do know the 2023 special is named ‘The Church on Ruby Road’, and follows the story of Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s new companion with a secret past. Throw in some Christmas goblins and a debut Who performance from Ncuti Gatwa, The Church on Ruby Road promises a quintessentially bonkers special for Christmas Day.

Airs on Monday 25 December, 2023

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby

Set to be the TV event of the year for flatcap-wearing Peaky Blinders superfans everywhere, The Redemption of Thomas Shelby isn’t a dedicated TV special for 2023. Sorry for anyone who expected the return of Cillian Murphy. Rather, it’s a dance theatre show that acts as a prequel (of sorts) to the first series of Peaky Blinders, and follows the relationship between Tommy and Grace. It’s an unlikely pairing that combines Peaky Blinders with on-stage performance and some amazingly inventive set-pieces.

Airing on Monday 1 January, BBC Four

Ghost Story for Christmas: Lot No.249.

It’s 1881 in Oxford, where three inexperienced academics are messing around with some Ancient Egyptian relics. What could go wrong? Starring Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington, Freddie Fox, Colin Ryan and more, this Victorian era supernatural short asks the question, will the trio’s unnatural experiments bring to life whatever lies in Lot No.249? For viewers who fancy something a little darker in their Christmas carols, Ghost Story for Christmas: Lot No.249. is a must watch.

Airs on Sunday 24 December, BBC Two

Mayfair Witches

If you’re looking for more of a Krampus Christmas, Mayfair Witches may be the show for you. The show charts the story of a neurosurgeon who stumbles upon her spooky heritage, and that she is the heir to a family of witches. Cue some supernatural events, unexplained hauntings and more than a few bumps in the night.

Stream on BBC iPlayer or Prime Video now

Mr Bates vs the Post Office

Mr Bates vs the Post Office isn’t your typical Christmas or New Year TV fodder. This four-part mini series follows the true story of a great miscarriage of justice that is so strange it must be true. Over the course of twenty years, hundreds of postal staff were accused of theft, fraud and false accounting. Hundreds lost their jobs, and many were given prison time due to the findings. The only problem? These people were innocent, and were accused due to a defective IT system.

Airs on 2nd January 2024, ITV

World’s Strongest Man 2023

The World’s Strongest Man event is as close to a modern Christmas tradition as you’re going to get. What’s better than sitting down with a gigantic box of Quality Street to watch burly men lift gigantic stones above their head? This year’s event airs from the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, and features all the bizarre strength tests we’ve come to expect in the world’s greatest test of strength.

Airs on 20 December, Channel 5

Ghosts Christmas Special

Ghosts is the much beloved sitcom that features deceased scout leaders, sordid politicians, and a worn down house haunted by a motley crew of former residents. For its Christmas special (and the last ever episode…), Ghosts follows the familiar premise of a family member visiting for Christmas…who later refuses to leave. Mixing heart with humour, the Ghosts Christmas Special is everything you want in a festive special.

Airs on Christmas Day, BBC One

