The best cases for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

Grabbing yourself a Samsung Galaxy Note 20? You absolutely need a case for that jewel of a phone!
The Galaxy Note 20 line is here and, just as you’d expect from Samsung, it’s packed to the gills with features and top-of-the-line specs. 

A gorgeous slab of glass and metal encases a ruddy massive FHD+ display (capable of running at a buttery smooth 120Hz, a powerful Exynos 990 processor, 8GB RAM, a beasty battery for all day life, huge camera array (featuring that stunning 108MP shooter on the Ultra) and let’s not forget the Note’s showpiece – a smart stylus for all that note taking on the go. 

Take a look at our hands on and you’ll see it’s a flagship you will love...that is until you drop it without a case on. Nobody deserves that heartbreak, so you absolutely need a cover! 

Let us help with some recommendations. Here are the best cases for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. 

Galaxy Note 20 | Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 

Best cases for Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 (scroll down) | Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 

Start with a screen protector

Cases are great for protecting the back of your phone, and with the raised lip around the edges of the front, they do reduce scratches when placed face-down! But nothing protects a screen more than a (yep, you guessed it) screen protector. 

There are plenty of options, but a lot do limit the beauty of the display, which is why I’d recommend Zagg’s Ultra VisionGuard+. 

GEAR4 Battersea (£34.99)

With top drop protection thanks to the D3O reinforced backplate and frame, combined with a thin profile barely adding any extra width to the phone, GEAR4’s Battersea case is always a great go-to option for a premium-feeling case with enough strength to last. 

Buy yours here. 

Samsung Kvadrat Cover (£29)

Add a dash of style and texture to your phone with Kvadrat – made using their trademark innovative eco-friendly material. Available in a range of colours that pair perfectly with the shades of phone available. 

Buy yours here. 

Caseology Parallax Geometric 3D Pattern Case (£11.99)

One of the benefits nobody really tells you about cases is the feel of them. Unique patterns feel great to the touch, which when paired with decent protection and a dirt-cheap price makes the Caseology Parallax case a surefire winner. 

Buy yours here. 

