The best cases for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note 20 line is here and, just as you’d expect from Samsung, it’s packed to the gills with features and top-of-the-line specs.
A gorgeous slab of glass and metal encases a ruddy massive FHD+ display (capable of running at a buttery smooth 120Hz, a powerful Exynos 990 processor, 8GB RAM, a beasty battery for all day life, huge camera array (featuring that stunning 108MP shooter on the Ultra) and let’s not forget the Note’s showpiece – a smart stylus for all that note taking on the go.
Take a look at our hands on and you’ll see it’s a flagship you will love...that is until you drop it without a case on. Nobody deserves that heartbreak, so you absolutely need a cover!
Let us help with some recommendations. Here are the best cases for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.
Shop the best deals
Start with a screen protector
Cases are great for protecting the back of your phone, and with the raised lip around the edges of the front, they do reduce scratches when placed face-down! But nothing protects a screen more than a (yep, you guessed it) screen protector.
There are plenty of options, but a lot do limit the beauty of the display, which is why I’d recommend Zagg’s Ultra VisionGuard+.
GEAR4 Battersea (£34.99)
With top drop protection thanks to the D3O reinforced backplate and frame, combined with a thin profile barely adding any extra width to the phone, GEAR4’s Battersea case is always a great go-to option for a premium-feeling case with enough strength to last.
Samsung Kvadrat Cover (£29)
Add a dash of style and texture to your phone with Kvadrat – made using their trademark innovative eco-friendly material. Available in a range of colours that pair perfectly with the shades of phone available.
Caseology Parallax Geometric 3D Pattern Case (£11.99)
One of the benefits nobody really tells you about cases is the feel of them. Unique patterns feel great to the touch, which when paired with decent protection and a dirt-cheap price makes the Caseology Parallax case a surefire winner.