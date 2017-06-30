The best BBQs for Summer 2017

There's nothing that screams 'British Summertime' louder than some al fresco grilling - particularly in some light drizzle.

But why settle for sizzling up those steaks and sangers on an ageing rustbucket when you can invest in a shiny new barbecue?

Read on for our round-up of the best new backyard broilers, then snap one up and get cooking before the inevitable three-week hailstorm begins.