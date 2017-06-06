Battle of the smart speakers - Apple HomePod versus the rest

There's one question that no A.I assistant can answer (aside from 'do crabs think fish can fly?') and that's 'which smart speaker shall I buy'?'

This is partly because they're all supremely biased, but also because Apple has just made things really complicated by announcing its new HomePod.

Whereas the Google Home and Amazon Echo are broadly similar beasts, the $349 HomePod (due December 2017) is slightly different, focusing mainly on music playback, sounding amazing (well, according to Apple) and blasting a rather large hole in your bank balance.

Of course, Siri is still open to fielding obscure trivia questions and voice-controlling your smart home tech, so how does the strangely huggable HomePod compare to its more established rivals?

Naturally, Android fans are likely to be better off with the Home or Echo, thanks to the HomePod's focus on the new AirPlay 2. But there are some more subtle differences that could sway your decision too. Here are our early thoughts on 2017's smart speaker face-off...