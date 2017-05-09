6 things you need to know about the Amazon Echo Show

Amazon’s Alexa is the shape-shifting chameleon of smart assistants – last month the Echo Look saw her become your camera-equipped fashion advisor, and now she’s turned into the screen-packing Echo Show.

But why has Amazon made what appears to be a voice-controlled Jetsons video phone? After all, one of the coolest things about smart assistants like the Echo and Google Home is that they’re invisible brains that settle all your family debates, while running your smart home in the background.

Given that this is one question Alexa won’t answer, here are six things you need to know about the new screen-toting addition to the Echo family.