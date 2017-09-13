Apple iPhone X vs iPhone 7: Should you upgrade?

Every iPhone offers a pretty significant camera upgrade over the previous model, even when the specs don't suggest a large quality increase – as seen in everyday shots from the iPhone 7 compared to the iPhone 6s.

We won't know how much of a difference it is here until we get extensively hands-on with the iPhone X… but it's fair to say that you'll see a lot of advantages moving up from the standard iPhone 7 to the iPhone X. The difference won't be as pronounced if you trade up from the iPhone 7 Plus, however.

Moving from the iPhone 7, you'll get a second camera on the back, as the iPhone X has 12-megapixel wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) sensors – and they both have optical image stabilisation, in an upgrade from the iPhone 7 Plus (the latter lacked it). The extra camera allows for an optical zoom ability that doesn't lose detail in the process.

You also gain Portrait mode, of course, which produces impressive DSLR-like head shots with blurred backdrops and bokeh effects. The iPhone X also adds the new Portrait Lighting feature, as well, which lets you choose from different lighting presets to let you add more of a custom touch to the results. It looked really sharp in the onstage demo, but hopefully it doesn't make the shots look too artificial or processed.

All told, you'll surely see sharper everyday shots from the main camera, and then gain the addition of Portrait mode and other dual-camera benefits. And there are some other front camera-related perks we'll tackle later on. Plenty of enhancements here.