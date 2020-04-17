Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) vs iPhone 11: Which should you buy?

The iPhone SE is finally back, and the second-gen model doesn't look like the iPhone 5S-based original. Instead, it's a souped-up iPhone 8.

Apple has essentially jammed the power of an iPhone 11 into the older, smaller iPhone 8 shell, which costs a lot less than the iPhone 11. But what else are you losing from the iPhone 11 besides size and price? It's a fair bit, but is it £310 worth?

Here's a look at how the new iPhone SE compares to the iPhone 11, category by category.