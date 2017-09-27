Apple iPhone 8 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Which is best?

The Galaxy Note 8 won the recent camera battle against last year's iPhone 7 Plus when we pitched the two against each other, but that was a bit of an uneven fight given Apple's year-old tech there. So, does the new iPhone 8 Plus fare any better?

Yes, definitely. The iPhone 8 Plus brings some modest enhancements over last year's phone. It has two 12-megapixel cameras on the back, one wide angle at f/1.8 aperture and the other telephoto at f/2.8. On paper, that's the same as last year.

However, the larger, faster sensor brings better low-light results and speedier snaps, while the new colour filter punches up the saturation a tad and the "deeper pixels" provide better dynamic range. The results are typically quite detailed and well balanced, with spot-on exposure even in inconsistent lighting.

The Portrait mode also delivers more accurate and natural-looking results, plus there's the addition of the new Portrait Lighting feature, which lets you fiddle with the lighting around your subject with varied results.

On the other side, the Galaxy Note 8 also has two 12MP cameras: one f/1.7 main sensor and another at f/2.4. You can likewise do Portrait-style shots and optical zoom as on the iPhone. Like the Galaxy S8, shots are generally superb - some of the best you'll take with a smartphone in 2017.

Overall, both are really excellent, and in our individual testing, neither really stood out as being dramatically better than the other. Until we have a chance to pit them against each other, head to head, we're calling it a draw. You can't go wrong with either one.

Winner: Draw