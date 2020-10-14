Apple iPhone 12 vs Mini vs Pro vs Pro Max: Which should you buy?

Apple just took the wraps off of the iPhone 12 line, and this time around there are four different models to choose from.

Fans of smaller handsets have the new iPhone 12 Mini to consider, while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are both the same size - albeit with some feature and materials differences. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the top dog in terms of screen size and perks.

If you are thinking about upgrading, which iPhone 12 is best suited for you? Here’s a look at how the four versions compare, category by category.