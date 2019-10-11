Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Which is best?

Want an extra-large phone - and got an extra-large budget to make that happen? If so, this autumn has already brought a couple of serious and sizable options.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+ is the largest and most luxurious version to date, packing in a gorgeous 6.8in display, plenty of power, and that S Pen stylus of course. Meanwhile, Apple’s new iPhone 11 Pro Max updates the XS Max with more power, more polish, and the best camera setup ever seen on an iPhone.

Which is more worth your thousand-or-more quid right about now? Here’s what we think, now that we’ve reviewed both handsets.