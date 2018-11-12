Amazon Echo Show vs Google Home Hub vs Lenovo Smart Display: Which is best for you?

Amazon Echo Show (£219)

Setting up smart home gadgets can be a pain in the router but Amazon’s Echo Show makes it about as easy as it’s possible to be.

Like the Echo Plus it has the necessary Zigbee hub gubbins (hubbins?) built in, so that things like your Philips Hue light bulbs and Hive’s heating system don’t need a separate box plugged into your router to talk to each other. It doesn’t work with everything but other devices can still be connected via their own Skills.

The actual setup process for Zigbee devices is simple as well. Just say: “Alexa, discover my devices,” and the Show will scan your network for any compatible kit. You can swipe down on its screen to see icons for your connected lights and switches, plus there’s a menu to access your routines, which are ways of activating multiple actions with a single command. You’ll need to use the Alexa app if you want to set new ones up though.

The screen also makes the Show the ideal companion for any compatible security cameras or video doorbells, allowing you to use it as a kind of visual intercom.

While we’re not totally convinced that anyone would want to watch a whole film on it, there’s no denying the 10in screen and more capable speakers give the Show enough oomph to entertain, so it’s certainly suitable for the odd YouTube video or episode of The Office.

In general it’s a bit bulkier than we’d like and the display does feel underused, but if you want to keep an eye on as much of your smart home kit as possible, the Echo Show is a very capable way to do it.

Read our full Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen) review here