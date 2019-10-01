Amazon Echo Buds vs Apple AirPods: the weigh-in

While Apple’s AirPods have their very own, er, distinctive look, Amazon’s Echo Buds follow a similar template to many other true wireless earphones: black and compact. In fact, they probably bear the closest resemblance to Bragi’s The Dash (RIP). They’re certainly less likely to attract attention than AirPods, although that said, Apple’s wire-free ‘phones are so ubiquitous now most people probably don’t even notice somebody wearing them. How times have changed, eh?

Where Amazon’s Echo Buds may just trump the AirPods is with fit. Apple’s one-size-fits-most approach is all very well if you’re one of the lucky ones with uniformly shaped lug holes, but some people just can’t get them to stay in place at all. Echo Buds come with six different tips - three with extra ear scaffolding and three without - in three different sizes. If you can’t find some that fit, you might want to submit your ear holes to medical research.