Amazon Black Friday Deals 2020: The best offers available right now

Black Friday is here, and Amazon has turned this entire month into a sales spectacular!
This year, according to Amazon, is set to be its “biggest ever,” and with what is on offer, there's a thing or two which might take your fancy
The main event has begun - Black Friday deals have been dropping since Friday 20th November, going all the way through to Friday 27th November.
And we can only guess there will be some Cyber Monday sales going on after that too, giving you over seven solid days of deals. Given how much time they’re giving for this, we’re confident there will be something for everyone!
Where can I find these sales pages?
Want to see the sales for yourself? You can find where they are all kicking off just below.
The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals In The UK
With hundreds of deals dropping every hour, it’s easy to get lost in all of it. Luckily, we’re pretty good at sniffing out good gadget and gaming offers that are worth your hard-earned money. We’ve listed these just below.
Gaming goodness
Looking to give your gaming an upgrade? Black Friday’s the perfect time to do it. Plus, we've found some good discounts on next gen-ready games too!
PlayStation Plus 12-month membership - just £37.49
Up to 15% off Watch Dogs Legion - from just £28.99
Up to 30% off FIFA 21, Star Wars Squadrons and more - from just £17.99
Up to 10% off Resident Evil 3 -just £22.99
20% off Gaming Keyboard, Mouse, Mouse pad and Gaming headset 4-in-1 PC Gaming gift box - just £35.99
Xbox Wireless Controller - just £44.99
21% off Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - just £19
27% off Logitech G Pro Ultra Portable Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - just £79.99
Up to 70% off Xbox Digital games - from just £3.74
Save on PlayStation Now 3-month and 12-month subscriptions - from just £18.39
Up to 35% off Logitech PC and Gaming accessories - from just £9.99
Gadgets galore
Whether you’re going big this Black Friday or just treating yourself to something small, there are plenty of tech deals ready for your hard earned money.
Up to 30% off headphones from Sony, Bose, Jabra, JBL, B&O and more - from just £13.99
Up to 30% off Razer, Corsair, HyperX and more - from just £9.99
Up to 30% off Canon Instant cameras and photo printers - from just £49.99
OK, Computer
Need a new computer to speed through those home working tasks, entertain you with good gaming performance or just be a casual living room browser? We've got you...
MSI GF64 15in Gaming Laptop - just £679.99 (15% off)
Up to 20% off laptops from Huawei, Surface, ASUS and more - starting from just £398!
Up to 30% off WD Storage - starting from just £64.99!
Up to 20% off BenQ Monitors - starting from just £143.99!
Amazon Devices
And now, Amazon devices. Because it would’ve been a bit weird if Amazon didn’t take this chance and discounted their own products!
Echo Dot 4th gen – was £49.99, now £28.99. 42% off!
Echo Dot 4th gen (with clock) - was £59.99, now £38.99. 35% off!
Fire TV Stick 4K - was £49.99, now £29.99. 40% off!
Echo 4th gen - was £89.99, now £59.99. 33% off!
Echo Buds - was £119.99, now £99.99. 17% off!
Kindle - was £69.99, now £49.99. 29% off!
Kindle Oasis - was £229.99, now £169.99. 26% off!
Echo Show 5 - was £79.99, now £39.99. 50% off!
Fire HD 8 - was £89.99, now £54.99. 39% off!
Fire HD 10 - was £149.99, now £89.99. 40% off!
Amazon services
Of course, Black Friday is always a time for Amazon to drop the prices on their many subscription services.
30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video (to watch the upcoming Premier League and Autumn Nations games absolutely free)!
Amazon Music Unlimited – new customers can try 3 months for free.
A bite of the Apple
Thought you'd never see big discounts on Apple products? Think again...
Apple Macbook Pro with M1 chip - was £1299, now £1249.97. £49.03 off!
Apple iPad 10.2in 32GB renewed - was £314.95, now £289.95. £25 off!
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) - was £529, now £413.10. 22% off!
Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keyboard (Space Grey) - was £149, now £127.44. 14% off!
Apple Magic Trackpad 2 (Space Grey) - was £149.99, now £112.99. 24% off!
Home Entertainment treats
Upgrade your home entertainment with this range of seriously good TV, speaker and movie deals.
Up to £100 off Samsung and LG TVs. Starting from just £379!
Up to 15% off TVs from LG, Sony, Philips and more. Starting from just £329!
Up to 40% off HiSense TVs. Starting from just £269!