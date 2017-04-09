9 of the best cheap PS4 games

If you invested your hard-earned money in the powerful PS4 Pro you’re probably keen to pack it out with a games library worthy of such muscle.

There are plenty of new games on the horizon but, if you’re strapped for cash, it's always worth considering taking advantage of the PS4’s vast back catalogue of die-hard classics - and a fair few gems you might have missed.

We’ve set ourselves a limit of just £20 per game and found 9 titles to keep you gaming without breaking the bank. Perfect pocket money fodder.

Note: prices correct at time of writing. They’re likely to fluctuate, but we’ve chosen games that we expect to remain under £20 even if they shift up or down a bit.