The Technics SL-1200G turntable’s final spin is this gorgeous Master Edition

The legendary Technics SL-1200 turntable series’ modern iterations are getting final Master Editions, with upgraded tech and a renewed, look, the Japanese brand has announced.

The Technics SL-1200G (silver) SL-1210G (black) Master Edition models are a ‘culmination’ and the ‘final evolution’ and are most advanced SL-1200 series models ever made, the company says. After that there’ll be no more updates to the G series turntables with a heritage that dates back to 1972.

The main upgrade is the inclusion of the company’s ΔΣ-Drive (Delta Sigma Drive) motor control system, which had previously been available in other variants like the SL-1200GR2 and SL-1300G record players.

In a press release, Technics explained why this is important: “The ΔΣ-Drive motor control technology is capable of delivering the perfect driving sine wave signal for the iron-coreless direct drive motor. By using PWM signal generation with ΔΣ (Delta Sigma) Modulation, as employed in Technics’ full-digital amplifiers, motor vibrations are reduced to the minimum, resulting in a super smooth rotational accuracy.”

It’s not exactly the same as the motor system within other models, and has been tuned especially for the new Master Editions, with the company saying “this motor type has been thoroughly reworked by a reinforced stator board with non-magnetic screws, further reducing minute vibrations in order to efficiently smoothen the sensitive tracking process.”

Furthermore, the Master Edition’s construction has also been remastered. There’s a four-layered bottom chassis made of die cast aluminium and BMC (Bulk Moulding Compound) and there’s a 10mm hairline-brushed aluminium top plate while the 2mm thick brass top plate offers yet more vibration reduction. There’s also refined gold-painted accents, such as the high-sensitivity S-shaped magnesium tonearm with high-precision bearings.

All of this demands a limited edition run, and when they’re gone they’re gone. There’s just 1,200 pieces available globally of the silver SL-1200G and 1210 pieces of the black 1210G. Other devices in the SL-1200 series will continue to be produced.