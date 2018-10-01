9 of the best cases for the Apple iPhone XS

The Apple iPhone XS is here, and while some pre-launch rumours suggested a lower price tag than last year… uh, nope. That didn't happen. It's still a cool £999 (for starters).

Look, it's a beautiful handset and we understand not wanting to cover it up with something clunky, gaudy, or – worst of all – cheap-looking, but you'll want to seriously consider a case to help protect your thousand-quid, glass-covered investment.

So if you're planning on making the new iPhone your new my-phone (sorry), here are nine of the top cases we've been eyeing ourselves.