8 things you need to know about Nest Secure

Nest has gradually grown from the connected thermostat company into one that's trying to smarten up your entire home. And now it's getting tough.

Unveiled yesterday, Nest Secure is the company's new line of home security devices, letting you build your own connected system with ease. As you might expect from its other offerings, Nest Secure isn't cheap, but it's stylish and it comes with some really helpful-looking perks.

Nest Secure isn't quite available yet (keep reading), but if you're looking to secure your flat with a modern solution, then this might be the smart system of your dreams. Here's everything you should know about Nest's new security suite.