8 things you need to know about Amazon's new Echo devices

It's been ooh about three months since Amazon last launched a new Echo product, so we weren't massively surprised to see a new one arrive today. But we didn't expect five of the blighters.

Yes, just three months after releasing the screen-toting Echo Show in the US, Amazon's unveiled a new Echo speaker, a souped-up Plus model, a smaller Spot version, some funny little button things and a phone of some kind. Oh, and it's also announced a UK release date for the Show and given us a new Fire TV Stick.

Thanks, Amazon: we were kinda hoping to just sit around and play Destiny 2 tonight. But anyway, much of it looks pretty cool so we'd better get on with telling you all about it.