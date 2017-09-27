8 things you need to know about Amazon's new Echo devices

It's been ooh about three months since Amazon last launched a new Echo product, so we weren't massively surprised to see a new one arrive today. But we didn't expect five of the blighters.
Yes, just three months after releasing the screen-toting Echo Show in the US, Amazon's unveiled a new Echo speaker, a souped-up Plus model, a smaller Spot version, some funny little button things and a phone of some kind. Oh, and it's also announced a UK release date for the Show and given us a new Fire TV Stick.
Thanks, Amazon: we were kinda hoping to just sit around and play Destiny 2 tonight. But anyway, much of it looks pretty cool so we'd better get on with telling you all about it.
1) The new Echo's going to sound much better
The Amazon Echo was already one of our very favourite devices on the planet, a Stuff Award-winner which has found itself a place in many a home around the country. But for all its talents, it wasn't perfect - and audio quality was probably its biggest flaw. Not that the original version was bad, far from it, but other Bluetooth speakers at the same price were better.
Amazon's looking to change that with the 2017 version of the Echo, giving it a major upgrade in the sound stakes. What you're now getting here is a new dedicated tweeter, 2.5in woofer and Dolby processing - all of which should, Amazon says, deliver better vocals and bigger bass.
It also features new far-field tech with enhanced noise cancellation, which should improve Alexa's ability to hear you from across the room - even when the kids are screaming at each other and the dog is loudly barking at the postman.
4) The Echo Spot is a stroke of genius
The humble alarm clock hasn't changed a lot since the DAB radio revolution more than a decade ago, but the Echo Spot could just take it to another level.
Think of it as a cross between an Echo Dot, Echo Show and an alarm clock and you won't be far wrong. It's a diddy little thing - about the same circumference as the Dot, but three times the height and with a 2.5in screen. Like the Dot it also has a 3.5mm audio output - suggesting that it's not going to be good enough to soundtrack your parties without some help from an external speaker - and has all of the Alexa skills you'd find anywhere else.
While the screen is a fair bit smaller than the 7in one on the Show, we don't think that's a problem. Having a display is undeniably handy in some situations, but unlike the Show - which is all screen - the Spot's design isn't dominated by it. As a result, it looks a lot slicker and should more easily blend into its surroundings. It's cheaper, too, at US$130 to the Show's US$230.
The only snag? It's not out until 19 December and will be US-only to start with.
5) The Echo Buttons look like masses of fun
There we were, thinking the most fun you could have with Alexa was saying "Simon says 'Siri is better than Alexa'" - only for Amazon to announce the Echo Buttons.
These colourful little devices are designed specifically to let you play games with your Echo: they'll work with a bunch of new Alexa skills including Trivial Pursuit, a Beat the Intro music game and and a load of games based around American sports.
The idea is that Alexa asks you questions and you and your family/friends compete to press the button first, just like you would with a quiz-show buzzer. They'll come in packs of two for £20 and will arrive in time for Christmas. You can sign up to be notified as to when they're available by heading to www.amazon.co.uk/alexagadgets, and if you like the look of them that's probably a good thing to do, because we suspect they'll be a massive hit come the festive period.
6) The Echo Connect is... we're not sure
Oh look, we're back in the 1980s. Yes, Amazon really did release a gadget for making hands-free landline phone calls alongside all of the future-friendly Alexa tech described above, and no, we're not sure why either.
Basically, the Echo Connect hooks up to an Echo speaker to let you make voice calls, tying the call to your existing landline so the person on the other end knows who's calling. And doesn't just think they're getting pranked by an AI assistant.
It's the next best thing to finding a way to wedge a SIM card into an Echo, and means you don't need a second contract - it'll just piggy-back off your existing land line. The US$35 accessory will be springing up on the US Amazon store first, some time later this year. Those of us in the UK will have to make do with Echo-to-Echo voice calls and messaging, which starts rolling out this week.