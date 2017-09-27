The Echo Spot is the Amazon alarm clock, 2017-style

Take a big-screen Echo Show, a teeny tiny Echo Dot, and mash 'em together with the power of a CERN particle accelerator, and you'll probably end up with something like the Echo Spot. This tiddly alarm clock alternative wants to sit pride of place on your bedside table, giving you Alexa smarts for those late-night philosophical questions and mood-setting date night playlists, with a screen for video calls. It's got built-in speakers, naturally, but don't expect superior sound - that's why there's a line out on the back for hooking up to a more capable system, and Bluetooth for wireless pairing. No word on when it's coming to the UK, but it'll be on sale in the US from December. Pre-orders are open today, if you've got $130 and an empty spot next to your pillow.