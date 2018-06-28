7 things you should do if you lose your phone

It’s gone. But it was here just a second ago. It can’t be. Are you sure it’s not in your other pocket?

Nope, it’s definitely gone. That’s it. The world is over.

So you’ve lost your phone. Or has it been stolen? Right now, you just don’t know. And while we can’t promise you’ll be reunited with your pride and joy, following these steps will at least make you feel like you did everything you could to get it back.

And if it’s gone for good, well then you can brick it for good measure.