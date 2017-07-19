The 7 best Amazon Echo Show skills to see (and hear) right now

Amazon's new Echo Show pairs a screen with Alexa, its chatty voice assistant. But what exactly can you do with its fancy new display?

It's still early days, but developers are gradually adopting Alexa's new form and creating skills with some added visual trickery.

We've picked out seven skills that we're already using with the Echo Show in the US to give you a taste of what it can do. "Alexa, throw us the popcorn..."