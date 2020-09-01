6 things you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

While it continues to make quite good flat phones, Samsung keeps telling us they’re dead, and that the future is foldable.

Already the company has two foldables in the wild, each with a totally different structural approach. First we had the Galaxy Fold, the tall and skinny book-like smartphone that opened out into a full-sized tablet, then came the Galaxy Z Flip with its more traditional clam-shell design.

Which brings us to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, a proper sequel to the ever-ambitious South Korean giant’s original and somewhat underwhelming foldable phone. First announced as part of Samsung’s recent Galaxy Unpacked event, we already knew we were getting bigger screens and a more premium build, but today Samsung launched the phone proper.

Here’s everything you need to know.