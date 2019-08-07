5 ways the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is better than the Galaxy Note 9

Samsung just took the wraps off of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, and they're exactly what we hoped for and expected: basically the Galaxy S10-esque revision of the S Pen-packing line, but with a center-mounted front-facing camera.

Looks and sounds good to us. Not only is it a nice evolution from this year's S10, but it's also a pretty massive overhaul of the Note line from last year's great Galaxy Note 9. And the differences are more than skin deep, as you'll discover below.

Here's a look at what's different – and based on our hands-on experience so far, what's better – about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 compared to last year's phone.