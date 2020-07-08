5 things you need to know about Sky Q

Sky Q has been with us since 2016, adding internet-connected on-demand services to its satellite service. It’s about to undergo its biggest UI update since launching and there are five things you need to know.

While new streaming services continue to pop up everywhere, Sky remains the Cristal of content providers, now acting as an aggregator for the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Spotify and more by integrating them into its platform. Sky says more apps are to be added soon, but has decided to drip feed the love for the time being.

So what can Sky Q customers expect in the latest update? An expanded menu view, the introduction of show and sports centres, intuitive smart buttons and improved voice discovery making it easier to browse and find what you want. But the most significant upgrade for screen addicts is Disney+ available in HDR for the first time since.