5 things you need to know about the new 2020 iPad Pro

Back in 2018, we made happy noises about the iPad Pro, and it’s still one of the best things Apple’s ever made. The sleek design and sheer power make good on the original iPad’s promise, resulting in an ideal device for work and play.

Until now — because Apple’s released a new one, consigning the 2018 model to oblivion. The revamped tablet still has the same fab looks and superb display, but there are some important changes. So what are they? These are they: