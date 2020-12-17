The 5 best TVs for your new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X

Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) is one of the more straightforward features - so straightforward, in fact, it features on 2017’s Xbox One X. Now, though, this feature - which instructs a TV to automatically switch to its ‘Game’ mode in order to keep the time between controller presses and the action occurring on-screen to a minimum - is supported by many more TVs than it was back in 2017.

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) has also been a console feature for a few years, but it’s only now becoming something televisions can implement. VRR varies the screen’s refresh rate to suit a game’s frame rate so they’re always synchronised - so games look smoother. Dynamic HDR and eARC are slightly more mainstream propositions, on the basis that they already have applications beyond gaming.

Dynamic HDR (which in TV-land is often described as either HDR10+ or Dolby Vision) optimises the high dynamic range potential of images on a frame-by-frame basis - so they’re as bright and colourful as possible at all times. Enhanced Audio Return Channel, meanwhile, is an upgrade on the ARC method of transferring audio from a TV to a soundbar, multichannel amplifier or what-have-you using an HDMI cable. eARC has greater bandwidth than ARC, and is capable of carrying up to 32 channels of audio - so should be able to handle object-based audio formats like Dolby Atmos without problems.

The most spectacular aspect of HDI 2.1, though, is its theoretical ability to handle 4K video resolution at a 120Hz. The advantages of putting 120 frames per second on the screen are obvious: smoother action and greater detail. But even consoles as powerful as the PS5 and Xbox Series X may have to drop resolution from 4K down to 1080p (or even lower) if they’re going to put 120 frames per second up there - and the TVs that can handle this torrent of information are still few and far between.

Nevertheless, there are quite a few TVs out there that are ready to do their utmost to maximise your gaming experience - and these are among the very best. Just don’t forget your HDMI 2.1 connecting cable, will you?