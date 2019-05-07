29 Facebook Messenger tricks you're (probably) not aware of

When Facebook first foisted its chat app upon us, Messenger was little more than a clunky distraction from, well, other distractions. Like dog memes. And your gran’s troublesome wall posts.

Fast-forward a few years and, boy, have things changed: now you can’t go a day without hitting that little blue icon, slinging stickers at your familiars and delivering top-spec bants to the squad on group chat.

And, over that time, Facebook’s messaging app has gone from a simple back-and-forth to a titan of interaction, offering a slew of cool and useful features – many of which are hidden away in settings menus.

Keen to keep your gossip on point? Here are 30 Facebook Messenger tips and tricks to upgrade your conversation. Sadly, there’s nothing to make your gran less embarrassing.