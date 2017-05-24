21 tips and tricks to awesomise your Sonos setup

People talk about multi-room audio systems as if they’ve only been around for a year or so, but Sonos - which has been in the game for years - laughs in their faces.

All of those billions of hours spent in making the Sonos ecosystem work have resulted in more little easter eggs than you’ll find in Tesco in April - little known settings, neat hacks and functional improvements that'll make your Sonos experience that little bit better.

If you want to squeeze a bit more multi-room juice out of your Sonos setup, check out these tips and tricks, and thank us while relaxing to the sweet, sweet sound of improvisational banjo jazz.

Additional words by Verity Burns