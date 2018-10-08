The 12 best accessories for the Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

We know, we know: after spending £999+ on a new iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, the thought of spending anything more towards that device sounds like utter madness.

But what's a good smartphone without a few choice accessories alongside? You're going to use it every day, after all, and some key add-ons – like a case, new headphones, or better charging solutions – can really help you maximise your enjoyment of Apple's new super-phones.

Need some fresh ideas? Here are 12 accessories designed to perfectly complement your Apple iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max.