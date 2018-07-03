The 10 best cases for the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro

The Huawei P20 Pro is a real stunner of a smartphone, and it's easily the most exciting flagship of 2018 so far. And the standard P20 is no slouch, either.

They are sleek, stylish handsets with more than a little iPhone X influence about them, and just like Apple's pricey number, they are heavy on glass and easily shattered in a drop. That might be part and parcel with many flagships these days, but if you're paralysed by fear at the idea, then you'll probably want a case for your P20.

Luckily, both editions have launched with cases of all shapes and sizes, and we've rustled through the listings to pick our our early favourites. Here are the P20 and P20 Pro cases that we'd recommend investing in.