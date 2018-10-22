DJI Mavic 2 Zoom

If you’ve read our Mavic 2 Pro review, you can skip this section, as to all intents and purposes the Zoom has the exact same set of flight features. That’s a very good thing, because it means that, despite its lower price, the Zoom is likely the best compact flier DJI has ever made.

Take the 31 minutes of battery life for starters. It feels significant, because most drones top out at around 15-25 minutes of flight time before needing to land, and those extra few minutes give Mavic 2 users a crucial extra window to capture more footage. That dials down the anxiety a bit, and means there’s less pressure to rush to get all the shots you need.

The Mavic 2 also comes laden with safety features, which greatly lessens your chances of losing your drone or crashing it into a tree or wall.

There is the usual return-to-home feature, which automatically brings it back to you in the event of a dropped signal or dwindling battery, but for the first time on a drone we’ve reviewed, there are now sensors on all sides to detect obstacles and prevent collisions. It’s turned off in sport mode, but otherwise it works as advertised, automatically stopping the drone when it senses an obstacle; it’ll even skirt around obstacles in front or behind the drone, should it be auto-piloting along a preset route.

The drone is piloted using the the included twin stick controller, connected to an Android or iOS device. We used an ageing OnePlus One running the DJI Go app for this, and found it a generally smooth and slick experience. The app itself doesn’t feel as well designed as everything else about this drone, but it gives you access to the tools, flight modes, camera settings and everything else you need in a fairly intuitive way.

The controller and drone communicate via OccuSync 2.0, a freshly updated version of DJI’s proprietary technology that beams a 1080p live video feed from the drone’s camera to the controller and thus your phone’s screen. According to DJI, this works to a distance of 8000m when free of interference, but current drone laws prevent us from even coming close to putting that to the test. We found it worked absolutely fine to a distance of over 500m, however, which is more than reassuring – we’ve noticed that a lot of drones start to lose signal way before that.

This may not seem particularly important, but the Mavic 2 is also a lot of fun to fly. It’s fast, responsive and agile in the air, and it’s surprisingly quiet in operation (much quieter than the original Mavic, and therefore less obnoxious to fly when people are nearby). It’s also beautifully stable, even when flying in windy conditions, which helps you capture much better footage.