As usual, this is the ‘make-or-break’ section – but in the case of the Dali IO-6 headphones it feels even more so than usual. After all, these are headphones that are as solidly made and pleasantly tactile as any rival, but forgo one or two of the operational niceties most competitors include despite being priced towards the top of the market.

Happily, there is nothing absent or underpowered about the way the IO-6s sound. They might initially sound slightly lean, but listen a little longer and you’ll realise there actually very cannily balanced. Delivering a Tidal Masters file of Gorillaz’ Dare via aptX HD Bluetooth, and consequently in all its hi-res glory, the Dalis are a detailed, three-dimensional and tonally impeccable listen. The filthy analogue bass sounds are deep and grimy, but controlled and rapid at the same time. Shaun Ryder’s vocal in the midrange is given plenty of breathing space, which, along with the detail levels the Dalis reveal, means he’s never sounded flatter or more approximate in his ‘singing’. The rattling, closed-mic’d treble sounds at the top of the frequency range are immediate, crisp and never in any danger of becoming too hard – even at considerable volume.

‘Considerable volume’ actually suits the Dalis pretty well. They absolutely steam through Bitching by Biznes Cat & Instinct, giving it all the party-hard weight and momentum it needs. The IO-6s describe completely straight edges to the start and stop of each of the tune’s elements, knit them together into a coherent whole and then, having wound it up like a friction toy, release it to charge along at speed. It’s not always possible to describe the sound of a pair of headphones as ‘fun’, but here it’s pretty easy.

And these headphones are no one-trick pony. The grown-up, musicianly sounds of Be-Bop Deluxe’s Sunburst Finish are described in full – the Dalis are adept at separating different sounds competing for the same area in the frequency range without underplaying any of them. They manage even club-footed tempos really well, and have enough dynamism to make small tonal variations obvious.

Elsewhere, the performance news continues to be generally good. Call quality is very acceptable, and voice assistant responsiveness is fine too. The active noise-cancellation is pretty gentle, which means a) you don’t get that sensation of inner-ear pressure some rivals inflict, but b) background noise is never eradicated as effectively as many a competitor can do it for you. And that big battery life estimate, which with some alternative headphones is revealed to be about as accurate as some gossip overheard in the pub, proves quite correct.