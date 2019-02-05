Canon has clearly turned to the DSLR copy book for inspiration when it comes to the design for the SX70.

But that’s no bad thing, with an array of dials and buttons within easy reach for most of your controls. What’s more, the chunky grip is also nice to hold – conveniently placing your forefinger over the top of the shutter release.

Almost all of the buttons are grouped on the right-hand side of the camera meaning you can hold it one handed and operate pretty much everything with your thumb too – particularly useful if your left hand is engaged in steadying the SX70’s lens.

On the camera’s top plate, you’ll find a mode dial whereby you can access a range of shooting modes – all the usuals are found here, including manual, semi-automatic and fully automatic options.

There’s also a couple of other functions too, such as video mode, scene mode, panorama, sports mode and so on.

A scrolling dial just behind the shutter release button can be used for adjusting various parameters – such as aperture – depending on the shooting mode you’re working in.

The back of the camera has a pretty standard set of buttons – they’ll be familiar if you’ve ever used a Canon camera before.

There’s a quick button for speedily accessing commonly used settings, plus direct access to focusing type, flash and exposure compensation. Some of the buttons can be tweaked to control different functions, too.

On the side of the lens barrel, there’s a set of super-handy buttons. Tracking moving subjects around the frame when shooting at long focal lengths is super hard, but by holding down one of these buttons, the lens will zoom out – allowing you to find that pesky bird, plane or superman.

Release the button and hey presto, the lens zooms back to your original position – nifty.

There’s also a rocker switch for zooming the lens in and out (alternatively you can use the lever around the shutter release button), plus a button to activate tracking focus.