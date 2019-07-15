Whatever else it achieves, the 250D comfortably wins the award for Most Spurious Claim To Greatness In a Consumer Technology Product, 2019.

It’s proudly billed as being ‘The world's lightest DSLR with a movable screen’, which is akin to me boasting that I’m the most handsome man over the age of 40 in my house at 2.42pm on a Wednesday in November – which is to say it’s both technically correct and utterly insignificant.

That said, the 250D is impressively light and it does have a very nice movable screen, so maybe I’m being harsh.

As a proper DSLR, mirror and all, it’s bigger than its CSC competition, with a chunky grip that fits very nicely into the hand and a big prism on top which houses the viewfinder and flash.

The body is mostly plastic – no surprise at this price – but it’s really well-built and feels solid enough that you won’t worry about stuffing it in the bottom of your tote.

It’s not unattractive, either, though the black and silver options are much nicer than the white version I’ve tested, which rather screams Fisher-Price First Camera at you.

The big 3in LCD display round the back really is excellent. Canon was the first to master the art of tiltable screens and the one here does everything you’d want it to.

It can flip out to the side then swivel round in 270 degrees, so you can shoot at all manner of odd angles and even take a selfie if the mood takes you. And when you’re finished, you can flip it back and store it flat against the body, so it can’t be damaged when travelling. It’s touch-sensitive, too, and has a decent resolution (for the price) at 1.04k dots.

The optical viewfinder is merely fine by DSLR standards, offering 95% coverage and 87% magnification, but it’s bigger than the electronic efforts you’ll find in many comparable CSCs.

Although small by DSLR standards, the 250D has room for plenty of buttons – but sensibly, given its beginner focus, they’re kept to a minimum. You get a single mode dial and a single command dial on top, while the on/off button also has a third position for selecting video.

The most commonly used options, for instance ISO and Liveview, also get dedicated controls, but many of the others are hidden away within the Menus. Fortunately, the combination of the idiot-proof Q shortcut and the touchscreen gives you easy access to everything else, without the need for much hunting.

My only real complaint on this front is that some of the buttons are a little small, with the d-pad in particular being biased against those of us with sausage fingers.

On the plus side, battery life is excellent. Canon reckons you’ll get around 1000 shots from it, although that figure will go down swiftly if you use a lot of Live View, and in a week of testing it I never once had to charge it up.