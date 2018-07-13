Things get off to a good start the minute you remove the X-T100 from the box. Fuji’s X-Series snappers are always beautiful things, and, thanks to its combination of classy retro style and excellent build quality, this one is no exception.

It’s available in three colours – Black, Dark Silver, and Champagne Gold – and all pair a textured black body with an anodised aluminium toplate. The toplate adds a bit of extra weight, but it’s still an impressively light device overall, coming in at around 400g. More importantly, it looks fantastic – properly premium, like it might cost twice as much. It’s amazing the effect a bit of metal can have.

It’s a resolutely rectangular shape, with no grip as such, but a clip-on effort is at least bundled with it. This helps, but bear in mind that it’s a pretty small device and if your hands are like slabs of steak you might struggle with it. Surprisingly, it’s not quite Fuji’s smallest camera – it’s actually a tiny bit bigger than the X-T20, let alone the X-A5 – but anyone used to a DSLR will still marvel at its petite frame. Stick a 27mm pancake lens on it and you could easily slip it in a coat pocket.

Despite that, there’s room on top for three command dials, all of which are nicely placed and easy to turn. They’re all genuinely useful, too: the right-hand one controls exposure compensation, the middle one is a standard mode dial with a bunch of beginner-friendly options and on the left there’s a fully customisable knob that you can set up to control ISO, film simulation or any one of about a million other things. The third dial also contains a switch which pops up the built-in flash.

Given that you also get a second customisable function button, a quick-settings ‘Q’ menu, four-way D-pad and selector wheel, there’s no shortage of control options here. The touchscreen gives you a further way to operate the X-T100 – up to a point. Fuji still seems to be a bit reticent about finger-friendly tech, so while you can use the screen to select specific settings and swipe through photos, you can’t use it to navigate around the menus. Then again, with so many settings available via physical controls, you shouldn’t need to do that very often anyway.

The display’s other trick is that it flips out to the left and up, meaning you can contort it into all manner of positions. So, if you do want to take a selfie, you can twist it fully round in 180 degrees – but equally putting it into horizontal mode comes in handy when shooting near the ground. It’s impressively flexible. One of the big advantages over the X-A5 is the addition of an electronic viewfinder; shooting via a screen is all well and good, but nothing beats lining up a subject via your eye, particularly if you’re in bright sunshine.

What you get here is a 0.39in, 2360k-dot OLED effort with 0.62x magnification – which means it’s pretty sharp but also fairly small. It also lacks a proper eye cup, so don’t go expecting it to rival the X-T2, but it definitely beats having nothing at all.