The 200D’s claim to fame is that it’s the world’s smallest DSLR to feature a vari-angle screen. It's not exactly the same as being David Attenborough's nephew, but we'll take it.

The trouble is that, while that may have been an impressive feat once upon a time, plenty of mirrorless models still make the 200D look chunky by comparison.

Still, when you consider that there’s an APS-C sensor and all of the features you’d commonly associate with a DSLR, the small body is still relatively impressive, and certainly something to consider if you’re looking for a travel or backup camera from a larger Canon DSLR.

We’ve been using the white version of the 200D, which is unlikely to be to everybody’s tastes - and for some reason manages to be a few grams heavier than the classic black model.

For those who like to go really crazy (well, in Canon terms), there’s also a silver colourway available. But bear in mind that most lenses are only available in black.

Despite being small, the 200D still has a decent number of buttons and dials for controlling key camera settings. There’s a mode dial which is recessed into the camera body for a nice clean line. Unlike some other entry-level cameras on the market, there aren’t hundreds of modes on the dial to baffle you - there’s just your standard manual and semi-automatic options, as well as fully automatic, scene, and creative modes.

A dial just behind the shutter release is used for changing aperture or shutter speed, depending on your shooting mode, while there’s a four-way navigational pad on the back of the camera which you can use for various functions - again depending on what you’re doing at the time.

The 200D’s screen is touch-sensitive, and gives you access to lots of functions. If you press the quick menu button, you’ll be able to tap around the screen to make selections. Or if you’re shooting in Live View, you can use the screen to change AF point or fire off the shutter release.

Much has been made about the fact that the screen can vari-angle - and in fairness it comes in handy when trying to compose from an awkward angle, such as waving the camera above the heads of a crowd.