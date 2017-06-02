One of the main reasons why you'd buy a DSLR rather than a mirrorless camera is that they still tend to come dotted with buttons and dials, whereas CSCs are often more minimalist and controlled via a touchscreen. The Canon 800D does nothing to buck that trend: there's a wealth of direct controls available here, but it never strays too far into “wtf does that do” territory.

Atop the camera you get a classic mode dial to allow you to quickly flick between different exposure modes - including Auto for those just starting out. You’ll also find direct access buttons for adjusting ISO, display and autofocus point. The on/off switch is also found up top and usefully has an extra stop for selecting video mode - far preferable to a standalone button, in our view. There's also a scroll wheel handily located just behind the shutter release button - you can use this to adjust aperture or shutter speed (depending on your shooting mode).

That's already more physical controls than you get on plenty of mirrorless cams, but the 800D's not finished yet.

Over on the right hand side, there’s a slew of useful buttons: a four-way pad gives you direct control of AF mode, white balance, drive mode and picture style, there's a playback button, a delete button, an exposure compensation button and a connect to Wi-Fi button. On the left side, meanwhile, you get info and a shortcut to the main menu, but you won't need either of these very much. That frees up your second hand to steady the camera, although your right thumb will get a good workout stretching across all of those options.

On top of all that, you can access settings via the 800D's touchscreen: press the 'Q' button and you'll jump straight into a quick settings screen, where you can adjust the likes of drive mode and exposure compensation. There's no real reason why you'd need to do that, given that you have physical controls for most things, but it's there if you want it. The touchscreen has a few other skills, too - you can use it to set autofocus when shooting in Live View, as well as navigating through menus or swiping through playback. The Live View shooting aspect is particularly handy given that the screen whips out for those awkward shooting-angle moments.

Almost unbelievably, the 800D's actually got slightly fewer options than have previously been available on previous Canon’s cameras, but given its entry-level nature we don't think it's a problem. There's plenty here for most people.