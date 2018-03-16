Despite their obviously sporty undertones, the SoundSport Frees still have more than enough in their locker to appeal to both gym-bunnies and casual commuters.

Why? Well, they boast five hours of battery life which should be enough to get you to work and back and still leave enough in the tank for a HIIT session.

Then you’ve got the solid plastic carry case which doubles as a charger and blesses you with an extra ten hours of power.

Drop the headphones into their relevant moulded slots and they’ll charge using the contact patches which run along the bottom of each earpiece. Don’t worry about the headphones moving around in the case and not charging - they’re held in place magnetically.

On the front of the case you’ll see a row of five LED lights. Give the button/release catch on the front a quick press and they’ll light up to show you how much juice is left.

You can’t physically switch the headphones off. Placing them in their case automatically cuts power or you can set a timer using the Bose Connect app so they can still switch off if you don’t have the case to hand.

On the right earpiece there’s a full array of controls for playing music from your smartphone. Some rivals only offer basic track skipping and play/pause. The Soundsport Frees offer all these plus the ability to change volume.

The buttons are built into the top edge. Press the raised bumps at either end to move the volume either up or down. Press the flat surface between them once to play, pause or answer a call.

Functionally it all works fine, although the rubber used for the volume buttons is quite tough and hard - we couldn’t really say they’re pleasant to use.

To start the pairing process you’ll first need to download the Bose Connect app for Android and iOS devices.

The app holds your hand from the start, offering you the opportunity to rename the headphones and check out the user manual.

The Boses also offer a feature called Find My Buds. Similar to to Apple’s Find My iPhone, which works with the AirPods, if you happen to misplace either earbud, the app can show you its location on a map. You can even get them to ping a distress signal when you’re in the vicinity.