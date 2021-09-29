The biggest difference between the Beoplay EQ and the B&O buds that came before them is the addition of noise-cancelling, or if you want to get all official about it, Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). In conjunction with a dedicated ANC chip, four microphones (two on each bud) are always monitoring the world around you and automatically adjusting the ANC levels accordingly. Meanwhile, an additional beamforming microphone on each earbud employs “retune noise reduction technology” to keep your phone calls clear at all times. Basically, if there's an ambient racket, the Beoplay EQ will do everything in their power to ensure it isn’t interfering.

By double tapping the left earbud’s touchpad you can hop between ANC, passthrough and neutral settings, which can be customised in the Bang & Olufsen app. The slight issue with this is that the headphones play a subtle, very easy-to-miss sound when they’ve successfully switched mode, which means it’s sometimes quite hard to know for sure whether your tapping has worked. It’s fine if you’re by a busy road and it’s very clear when ANC is turned on, but if you’re at home and it’s reasonably quiet you might find yourself cycling through a few times to make sure you’ve got the desired mode turned on. Strangely, the app doesn’t appear to tell you which ANC setting is active either.

Registering the headphones inside the app after you’ve paired them with your Bluetooth device also gives you access to a number of genre-specific listening modes and an EQ for fine-tuning. We were a fan of this interface when we reviewed B&O’s debut gaming headset earlier this year and it is just as clean here.

One noticeable omission is the lack of voice assistant support. How useful Siri or Alexa actually are when you’re out and about depends on who you ask, but given that a lot of the Beoplay EQ’s competitors offer this functionality handsfree, we definitely have to highlight it.