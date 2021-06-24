The 2017 Apple TV 4K’s unshouty design was a wise choice, and Apple obviously thought so too, because it’s impossible to tell the difference between that model and the 2021 update. This is still an entirely black box with rounded corners and only a tiny white LED dot to signal that it’s awoken from its slumber.

The sides are glossy and the top matte, save for a logo cutout which has the same finish as the former. At 1.4in tall and 3.9in square, you wouldn’t call the Apple TV 4K diminutive, but it’ll slot into or atop any entertainment unit pretty easily. Around the back you’ve got a trio of ports for power, HDMI and Ethernet. The new Apple TV 4K now features an HDMI 2.1 socket, and can now output 4K HDR content at 60fps, a jump up from the 4K HDR 30fps limit of its predecessor. We’ll come back to that, though, as it’s not quite as exciting as it sounds. Note that you don’t get an HDMI cable of any kind in the box, and you might well have to buy a new one if you want the higher frame rate 4K content.

And that’s about all there is to talk about where the Apple TV 4K’s design is concerned. The big story here is the totally redesigned Siri Remote. Now, we belong to the vocal minority of people who actually quite liked the old Siri Remote, with its clicky trackpad and coin-thick build, but we do accept that it was maddeningly easy to lose and not always intuitive to use.

The new Siri Remote is decidedly more sensible and just a better remote. It’s chunkier and heavier, and has an actual power button, which is universal for your TV and home cinema setup as well as the Apple TV itself. You get a mute button now too, while the Siri button moves to the side. It still charges via Lightning, which is a bit of a shame.

There’s still a touch-sensitive center button for quickly navigating the OS, but that’s surrounded by an iPod-like directional click wheel that anyone can get the hang of. You can even disable the touchpad functionality entirely if you prefer the old-fashioned controls or find your thumb drifting towards the middle too often. In a nice touch, the wheel can also be used to scroll through videos, with scrubbing slowing down or speeding up depending on your thumb’s movements.

Downsides? The lack of backlighting makes jabbing the wrong button more likely if you’re watching a film in a dark room, and there’s no input button for switching to a different HDMI source, forcing you to keep your standard TV remote nearby. You can also no longer use the Siri Remote as a game controller for Apple Arcade games like you could with its forerunner, but we’re not sure anyone was actually doing that before anyway, and it’s very easy to pair the mostly commonly owned pads (PS4, PS5, Xbox) via Bluetooth these days anyway.

If you just want the new Siri Remote without upgrading your Apple TV 4K, you’ll be pleased to know that you can buy it separately for £55.