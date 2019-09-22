The premise is a cat happens to be packing lunches for her kitten. For whatever reason, she’s a big fan of bento boxes, recipe books, rigid grid-based culinary design, and making life ridiculously difficult for herself. Various components for the current box sit at the foot of the screen, and you drag them into place, aiming to exactly match the recipe shown elsewhere.

Initial puzzles are food-themed Tetronimoes. You drag pieces to the right spot, which sometimes requires the odd one to be rotated first. Get things right and the bento box is packed up, at which point you’re whisked to the next puzzle.

It soon gets tougher. You’ll have to stack ingredients, forcing you to think carefully about the order in which they are added. Some pieces cannot be rotated. Others are used to manipulate something that’s already in the box, by swapping or bumping pieces of food.