The Alcatel 3V does’t make the most of this screen in other ways, though. High-end games chug along and the whole phone feels slow.

There’s a wait for just about everything: app loads, for the keyboard to show up, for web pages to load, to look through your photos. The Alcatel 3V is frustrating, and you just don’t get this kind of annoying lag with the Moto G6 Play.

This seems to be the curse of the Alcatel’s MediaTek processor. Some of Honor’s recent ultra-budget MediaTek CPU phones (not the Honor 9 Lite) have similar issues. The 3V has a MediaTek MT8735A processor, which only has four main cores and a dual-core GPU.

That’s not much for a fairly high-res phone, and in Geekbench 4 the Alcatel 3V only scores 1812 points. The Honor 9 Lite earns twice as many points.

Mobile phone top trumps is usually a pretty silly game to play, as the real-life experience matters more. But from my experience, the Alcatel 3V will probably test most people’s patience.

The phone’s software isn’t quite as good as what you get with a Moto G6 Play or Honor 9 Lite either. Its basics are fine enough. You get home screens and an app drawer, which is a vertical scroll just like that of standard Android.

However, all the app icons are a bit too big fresh out of the box, wasting the extra screen space of the 6-inch screen. Four columns of app icons in a phone as big as the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 doesn’t quite look right.

There’s limited customisation too, even less than the Alcatel 5 sister phone. Oh, and did we mention the Alcatel 3V is really slow?

The real pity is this would be one of the better budget phones around if it had only nailed the performance side of things.