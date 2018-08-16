What was it Frozen taught us? Be yourself, and not all movie ice queens are evil? Something like that, anyway. The Alcatel 5 has issues with that first part: being itself.

It is desperate to be a metal phone. Metallic end caps and a brushed metal back can’t disguise that the Actual 5 is all-plastic, though. And unlike a Disney movie, there’s no third act redemption where the Alcatel 5 makes peace with itself and marries a tablet or something. Because it’s a phone, made in China.

The Alcatel 5 is a faker. Its only non-plastic parts are the glass panes over the screen and camera.

This sounds pretty damning when, for a similar price, the Moto G6 gets you a metal and glass shell. But in the UK you can already get Alcatel 5 for less cash than the £230 recommended price.

That being said, it's an easy-to-handle phone. At 8.4mm thick it’s not too chunky, and the Alcatel 5 has a curved back that makes it feel even slimmer.

The front is distinctive, but not all that pretty, mind. Alcatel thinks textures can drag it from affordable anonymity, and here it uses a horizontal pin stripe pattern, to avoid a front that looks like screen with a bit of black space around it.

We like different. Different is good But in the context of a phone trying to convince us it’s more expensive than it is, a wee bit of that tacky vibe seeps in. Like Argos jewellery.

The front dimensions are also a little unusual. There’s a decent amount of space above the screen, almost none below. This is actually a perfectly sensible choice, as all the hardware sits above, but it looks slightly odd.

The Alcatel 5 isn’t cool and classy, and the Honor 9 Lite feels more expensive. But in practical terms it’s fine. There’s a headphone jack, a reliable (if not that fast) rear finger scanner and slim side bezels making the phone a comfortable fit in the hand.